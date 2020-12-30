MVA govt: Young faces, kin of senior leaders to be inducted

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:25 IST

Several young leaders from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a majority of them related to senior leaders, could become ministers, as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government expands its cabinet on Monday. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took the oath, along with six ministers – two each from the three parties – on November 28.

According to Congress leaders, the second generation of leaders from Western Maharashtra, namely Praniti Shinde, daughter of Sushilkumar Shinde; Vishwajit Kadam, son of the late Patangrao Kadam; and Sangram Thopte, son of Anantrao Thopte, could take the oath on Monday. From Marathawada, Amit Deshmukh, son of former state CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, is likely to be inducted, while Yashomati Thakur and Sunil Kedar are tipped to be ministers.

State Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “We have decided to promote our young party leaders. Many of them will get ministerial berths. When many leaders left the party ahead of the Assembly polls, these youngsters stood behind the party firmly and gave a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Thorat said the Congress was trying to strike a balance between the young and experienced leaders in its council of ministers. Thorat was in Delhi on Sunday to attend a meeting with the top brass and senior functionaries, where the list was expected to be finalised.

NCP leaders, too, confirmed that Aditi Tatkare, daughter of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare; Dhananjay Munde, Dattatrey Barne, Sangram Jagtap, NCP leader Manohar Naik’s son Indranil are likely to get a chance in the cabinet expansion.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said, “Dynasty politics starts from the ticket distribution stage itself. Usually, daughters and sons of political leaders are preferred as the party does not want to take a risk. It eventually reflects in distribution of portfolios.”