Naik may be declared FEO if he fails to show up in court by Dec 2

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:29 IST

The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday said that televangelist Zakir Naik could be declared a fugitive economic offender (FEO) if he failed to appear before the court by December 2.

Last month, the ED had obtained a fresh non-bailable warrant against Naik. However, the ED was not able to execute the warrant as he wasn’t found at his last registered address in Mazagaon. Following this, special public prosecutor for ED, Sanjana Sharma, had approached the court seeking to declare Naik an FEO.

The court has now stated that if Naik fails to appear before the court by Deember 2, it will continue hearing the ED’s plea.

The court had previously denied to hear Naik’s lawyer and cancelled the warrant observing that, “It is clear that accused no.1 [Naik] is duly served with a summons and he has knowledge of the proceedings instituted against him as well as the dates fixed in the matter. Yet, accused no.1 has not appeared before the court in person.” The court had also observed that Naik failed to mention the reason for his inability to appear before the court.

Naik had been booked by the ED in 2016, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against him. He has since been charged with promoting enmity between different groups, delivering hate speeches and money laundering. The first charge sheet was filed in 2017.

ED alleged that Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) had organised peace conferences in Mumbai, between 2007 and 2011, in which Naik attempted to convert people and incite terror acts. “The said conferences were planned, organised, funded and promoted by the IRF and people of other religions were openly converted to Islam by Naik,” the ED said in a statement. “His inflammatory speeches and lectures have inspired and incited a number of Muslim youths in India to commit unlawful activities and terror acts.”

So far, two of Naik’s associates have been arrested. Aamir Gazdar, who allegedly helped him route money from Saudi Arabia to India, was arrested in 2017, while jeweller Najmuddin Sathak was arrested in March. As per the ED, Sathak was a director of the Dubai-based Global Broadcasting Corporation that broadcasted videos of Naik through Peace TV and social media. His speeches were recorded at a studio in the city, owned by Harmony Media.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:29 IST