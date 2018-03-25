Navi Mumbai citizens’ campaign to stop civic chief’s transfer disrupted

A group of men, claiming to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, barged into the venue where a signature campaign was organised to stop the transfer of Panvel City Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde.

The campaign, which managed to get more than 200 signatures was organised by Kharghar residents.

The move to disrupt the residents’ movement came in wake of the no confidence motion by ruling BJP party against the civic chief, which is scheduled for Monday.

Naresh Chandra, who lead the campaign said, “It was an apolitical movement. Even though BJP workers disrupted the campaign midway, we got signatures of more than 200 people.”

He said Shinde has been a people’s commissioner and has worked for the welfare of the city.

Meanwhile, a BJP party worker, on condition of anonymity,said, “The group is misleading people. They are not explaining the civic chief’s work and are simply asking them to come forward and sign in support. We do not want an official, who has not done any work during his tenure other than evicting hawkers.”

The ruling BJP party has been unhappy with the efforts of people trying to stop Shinde’s transfer. The signatures will be sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider people’s opinion and stop Shinde’s transfer, who was earlier brought back by the CM under immense public pressure after he was transferred to Ulhasnagar corporation.