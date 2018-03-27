Navi Mumbai civic body, MMB conduct inspection tour for Belapur-Mumbai water transport

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) conducted a joint inspection tour for Navi Mumbai – Mumbai water transport on Tuesday morning using a coast guard hovercraft.

The NMMC commissioner Ramaswamy N and MMB CEO Vikram Kumar along with top officials and technical teams of the two organisations took a hovercraft ride to Gateway of India from Sarovar Vihar jetty in Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Last year, MMB had proposed the start of – Belapur Reti Bunder to Bhau Cha Dhakka and Belapur to Mora in Uran – routes.

The service is planned to be operated by the transport body of NMMC – Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT). Steps are now being taken to appoint a consultant.

Following permission by MMB, at present, there is a private water service from Reti Bunder in Belapur to Gharapure every Saturday and Sunday.

However, since the ticket fare is high, the response from the passengers has not been very good.

Now, with options of service to Gateway of India or Bhau cha Dhakka and Uran, it will be possible to reach South Mumbai within half an hour.

NMMT is planning to lease three boats to introduce the service. Based on the response of the commuters, the service will be continued.

“NMMC will soon be appointing a consultant to prepare the project report. Tenders will be invited for the appointment of a consultant,” said an NMMC official

He said that the consultant will give a report on the expense to be incurred on the procurement of boats, number of passengers expected, staff strength required, daily fuel expenses etc.

Once the report of the consultant is received a final decision will be taken on it, the official added.