Navi Mumbai cop murder: Govt looks to sack accused inspector, wants him stripped of President’s Medal

The Maharashtra government is considering dismissing police inspector Abhay Kurundkar, key accused in the murder of assistant police inspector from Navi Mumbai Ashwini Bidre Gore.

Speaking in the state legislature on Friday, minister of state for home Ranjit Patil said: “We have already suspended him, and we are checking service rules now to dismiss him.”

Kurundkar, 52, and his three accomplices have been booked for murdering Gore on April 11, 2016, hacking her body to pieces and throwing the body parts into Bhayander creek.

Kurundkar, who was arrested in December 2017, was given the President’s Police Medal for gallantry on Republic Day in 2017. Patil said the state government has already written to the Centre, asking that he be stripped of his medal.

Raising the issue, NCP member Hemant Takle said the gruesome murder has upset the public and strongest possible punitive action should be taken against the accused. “The state government should institute a high-level inquiry to book the guilty,” he said.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch, which was been investigating the case, has not yet been able to trace Gore’s remains, though they have registered a murder case against the suspects and have got confessions from some of them. The police are now seeking help from oceanographers to locate her remains.