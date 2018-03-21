Navi Mumbai cop murder: Oceanographers to help trace policewoman’s body

Not being able to trace the mortal remains of missing police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore even after registering a murder case against the suspects, the Navi Mumbai crime branch is now taking the guidance of oceanographers, hoping to locate the trunk consisting of the mortal remains in Vasai creek.

Gore, 37, was posted with the Protection of Civil Rights Unit, at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur. She lived at Roadpali in Navi Mumbai and went missing on April 11, 2016.

Gore was allegedly murdered the same day she went missing. While some parts of her body were thrown into the creek on the day itself, some others were thrown the next day of the murder.

The main accused inspector Abhay Kurundkar was arrested in December last year.

Sources said that the police are in touch with the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Mumbai and taking their suggestions to find the mortal remains.

The police with the help of the Indian Navy had started a search operation at Vasai creek on March 5. The operation was called off the next day.

“We are thinking what else could be done to trace the mortal remains. The oceanographers are guiding us in this regard,” said a police officer from the crime branch.

Sources said that the oceanographers will study the current pattern of the creek and the sea to understand how much the trunk containing the mortal remains could travel backward or forward in two years. It will help the police in understanding the present location of the trunk.

The oceanographers are also going for magnetic imaging of the seabed. It could help in tracing the trunk directly.

Meanwhile, the chemical analysis reports provided by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, of 25 samples collected from main accused Abhay Kurundkar’s residence in Bhayandar, have proved negative. These samples were collected in March 2017, a year before the police added murder charge to the kidnapping case.

“Only one report has come from the FSL so far. Many other reports are yet to come. The consequent reports may support the allegation against the accused,” said Sangeeta Alphonso, assistant commissioner of police, who has been appointed by the chief minister’s office to supervise the investigation.

Her family as well as Kurundkar’s family knew that they had an extramarital affair.

Based on the call data records and locations of their mobile phones, Kurundkar was arrested on December 7, 2017. Between December 11 last year and February 27, the police arrested three more people including Rajesh Patil, 44, nephew of BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

Initially, the police had registered a kidnapping case. However, based on the statements of the fourth accused- Mahesh Phalnikar, 48, they added murder charges against all accused on March 1.

“The finger of suspicion is pointing to some other officials of the police department. There might be some more arrests in this case,” said another official on condition of anonymity.