Navi Mumbai to have 193 Ganesh mandals, 23 immersion ponds

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:04 IST

A total of 193 sarvajanik Ganesh mandals in the city have got permission from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

With the festival starting from September 2, municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal recently held a coordination meeting with his officials, police department, traffic police, MSEDCL officials and other related departments..

Two months ago, the civic body had started the online process for granting permissions under one roof to mandals.

Misal said, “The engineering department has taken up road repair work. We have decided to encourage eco-friendly Ganeshotsav with the objective to protect and conserve the environment. We will also felicitate them in our award function.”

According to the commissioner, “The cleaning work of all the 23 immersion ponds and the areas around them is in the final phase. We will deploy divers and cranes and trollies at immersion ponds.”

The civic body will install CCTV cameras at all immersion points.

The residents are, however, complaining about the condition of some roads and immersion ponds.

Nitin Kandhari, a social activist, said, “Though the road repair work has been taken up in several areas, they are only temporary. It becomes a nightmare bringing idols and taking them for immersion on pothole-ridden roads.”

Meanwhile, Cidco Urban Haat at Belapur started Ganesh Utsav 2019. Spread over 25 days, the event will conclude September 22 from 11am to 9pm every day.

Cidco public relations officer Priya Ratambe said, “To mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and upcoming festival season, various traditional and ethnic wear will be sold at the expo.”

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:04 IST