Navi Mumbai transport body slashes concessional bus fare for senior citizens

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has decided to reduce the concession in bus fares given to senior citizens from 75% to 50%.

The decision, taken earlier this week, is part of several measures that NMMT is taking to reduce its mounting losses.

Senior citizens did not have any concession on the minimum bus fare of Rs 7, but concession kicked off from the next stage of the journey, where the fare was Rs 9 for a 2km distance. However, now the reduced fare will be applicable only from the third stage.

As per the new concession tariff announced by NMMT, if the regular fare is Rs13, elderly people will have to pay Rs7, which amounts to less than 50% concession. Shirish Aradwad, general manager, NMMT, said: “It is difficult to offer exact 50% concession in all cases, so the fares have been rounded up.”

Aradwad said fares have been determined taking into account the financial situation of the transport body. “This is part of the NMMT overhaul we are undertaking to cut down losses and save public money,” he added.

“Last month, around 72,000 senior citizens travelled by NMMT buses, and we gave them a concession of Rs6,23,625,” he revealed.

Dilawar Pangarkar, 70, president of Senior Citizens Association of Kopar Khairane, is unhappy with the decision. “It is shocking that NMMT should reduce concession for senior citizens, when everywhere we are being given relief,” he said.

“Even now, we don’t get 50% concession. We should be charged Rs4 as minimum fare instead of Rs7. Also, the concession should be based on the number of stops and not kilometres.”

People are also upset that the elderly don’t get concession for the second stage of bus travel, that is, between 2km and 4km.

Pangarkar said senior citizens from the area would approach NMMT to convince it to reverse this decision.