NCP to go ahead under Ajit Pawar’s leadership in Maharashtra, says Supriya Sule

The long-standing question of who will be number one in Maharashtra within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seems to have been anaswered. Supriya Sule, party MP and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday said that the party in the state will go ahead under the leadership of Ajit Pawar.

Sule was speaking at a public rally Pune on Wednesday as part of NCP’s ‘Halla Bol’ (raise voice) agitation. “I have come here to ask party workers to give up their lethargy. Henceforth, Maharashtra will go ahead under the leadership of Ajit dada,” she said.

Seen as a leader of the masses, Ajit Pawar has already served as deputy chief minister in the previous NCP-Congress government. On Tuesday, Sule had asked party workers to work hard to see Ajit Pawar as the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sule’s remarks are significant as in the past, NCP had several aspirants for the top post in the state, with many viewing Sule herself as a top contender. The demise of RR Patil and the arrest of Chhagan Bhujbal has now reduced the list.

NCP’s ‘Halla Bol’ agitation reached Pune on Wednesday for its last leg, as the party sharpened its attack on the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

Sule gives govt 8-day ultimatum to withdraw Class 10 text book

Taking on CM Devendra Fadnavis, Supriya Sule at the rally, gave the government an ultimatum of eight days to withdraw the changes made in the history and political science textbooks for Class 10. She said they will not allow the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to move out of the Mantralaya if the changes were not withdrawn within the given deadline.

The recently released textbooks by Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production & Curriculum Research (Balbharati) stoke controversy after it was found that the content of the books favoured the BJP and Shiv Sena and criticised Congress and Communist Party of India, Marxist (CPM).

“This is for the first time in Maharashtra that a government is trying to change history. We will not allow you to teach distorted history to the students. If the state government doesn’t decide to withdraw such books for rectification then we will not allow the CM Fadnavis to move out of Mantralaya,” said Sule.

According to the snapshots of the textbook released by state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, the textbooks make reference to family politics twice. “Family monopoly in politics is a major problem before democracy in India. Monopoly of just one family in politics reduces democratic space. Common people cannot participate in the public sector,” the textbook reads, which has been seen as a direct attack on Congress.

“The state government is trying to instill the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by distorting history and political science textbooks. The use of education for political benefits is really dangerous and uncalled for. This is similar to the strategy adopted other BJP ruled states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It’s time for the BJP to ponder that they will not remain in the government forever,” Sawant said.