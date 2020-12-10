NCP to hold over 400 virtual rallies across Maharashtra on Sharad Pawar’s 80th birthday

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:14 IST

To celebrate the 80th birthday of its chief Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has planned 400-500 virtual rallies that will be attended by 3 lakh people across the state on December 12, the party said. The party has also planned a slew of programs, including job fairs and blood donation camps among others.

The leader is turning 80 on Saturday, and the party has decided to celebrate it uniquely by using digital technology, state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday.

“NCP will be celebrating Pawar saheb’s birthday at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai with a limited number of people, to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic. But around 3 lakh people will be participating in the program through 400 to 500 virtual rallies across 36 districts of the state,” Patil said.

Considering the shortage of blood at hospitals, the party has decided to organise blood donation camps from December 13-20. On the first day, Supriya Sule, party member of Parliament (MP) and daughter of the NCP chief, will donate blood along with state health minister Rajesh Tope, at a blood donation camp to be organised at YB Chavan Centre.

The party has also set a target of providing 80,000 jobs to unemployed youths with the help of the state skill development and entrepreneurship department. State minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, who is also heading the skill development and entrepreneurship department, said that party workers have started registration of youths on Mahaswayam, a job portal started by the state government.

“According to the website, around 214 companies need around 40,000 people for different portfolios. We will try to register 1.25 lakh youths seeking employment by December 12 and provide 80,000 jobs,” said Malik.

The portal is working to connect employers and local, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers and ensures jobs to everyone, he added.