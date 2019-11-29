e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Need committees to check school buses: PTA forum after high court order

mumbai Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:04 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Days after the Bombay high court asked parent teacher associations (PTA) to conduct independent drives to ensure that school buses adhere to norms and illegal vans and auto-rickshaws do not ply schoolchildren, the PTAs have said that collective action by all stakeholders, including schools and police, will be required.

The high court had, while hearing a petition filed by PTA United Forum raising concerns about the violation of safety rules under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, said that PTAs should conduct independent exercises to ensure vehicles that transport schoolchildren do not violate the rules.

Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum, said the forum will now write to authorities requesting them to form a committee with stakeholders, including parents and the government.

“While parents can create awareness and alert authorities, they have no enforcement powers. If authorities including the regional transport office (RTO) and traffic police work hand in hand with parents, it would act as a good deterrent to these illegal vehicles,” added Chavan.

As part of their oral observation, the bench comprising justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and justice Riyaz Chagla had stated that while the state government would have a continuous drive for this purpose, PTAs must also conduct their own drives.

The forum also said that social media should be used to create awareness over the issue.

Anil Garg, president of School Bus Owners’ Association, said while they flag numerous cases, strong action is the need of the hour.

“Hundreds of illegal vans are plying students to school every day. Whenever we see such vans and auto-rickshaws, we immediately alert the authorities,” added Garg.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News