Need probe into cause of Maharashtra floods, says NCP MP Supriya Sule

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the floods in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara.

“NCP will insist on a detailed investigation to ascertain what led to the floods in Maharashtra,” Sule said.

The Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) also took a jibe at chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis over the lack of transparency in the situation. “Transparency is CM’s favourite word. So he should make people aware on what is the actual situation in the flood-hit districts.”

She also informed that her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Karad in Satara on Tuesday to take a stock of the situation there. “I remember that during the Latur earthquake, Pawar saheb was the CM. He had stayed in Latur for 15 days to overlook the relief work and ensure that every affected family was rehabilitated. You have to lead from the front in such situations and need to be on the field to ensure the aid reaches those affected. Today also, Pawar saheb is going to Karad,” she said.

Mocking the government, Sule said that “the state’s responsibility doesn’t end after giving a house and a biscuit packet to the flood victims”. “Right now, the priority must be to bring relief to the affected people. It’s an emotional issue and it’s also everyone’s responsibility to ensure that flood victims stand on their feet again,” she said.

NCP donated ₹50 lakh to CM’s fund for flood relief on Tuesday. It demanded complete loan waiver for flood-affected farmers, and compensation of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per hectare against the crop damage. A charter of its demands was given to CM.

