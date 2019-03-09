New bond rule, reservation confusion in Maharashtra may have caused dip in PG medical applications

Maharashtra has witnessed a drop in the number of applicants for post-graduation (PG) medical and dental courses.

The common entrance test cell got 4,166 applications for centralised admission process (CAP) for the state quota of PG medical courses, compared to 6,122 last year. Also, 1,190 have applied for PG dental courses, compared to 1,613 last year. Experts say the new bond service rule and confusion over 15% Maratha and 10% economically weaker section (EWS) reservations may have led to the drop.

The state fills 50% seats in medical and dental colleges. Maharashtra has around 1,600 medical seats in the state quota. In government-run colleges, the remaining 50% all-India quota seats are filled by the Centre, while in private colleges, 35% seats are filled by the institutes and 15% are reserved for non-resident Indian (NRI) candidates.

According to the parents and experts, many students, especially those who scored well in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), opted for all-India quota seats, instead of the state, as Maharashtra has, for the first time, made it compulsory for candidates to complete their year-long bond service in rural healthcare facilities.

Medical and dental graduates, post-graduates and super specialty students from government-run colleges are required to spend a year at a state-run rural healthcare centre after writing the final exam. Students who don’t do so must pay a fine of ₹15 lakh, ₹50 lakh and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. The aspirants, who graduated in 2017, didn’t start their bond service until April last year and are yet to complete their term, complained parents.

While the government allowed the candidates who don’t have a bond completion certificate to apply for CAP, they are required to furnish it during the document verification process, which will be held between March 7 and 12 for dental courses, and March 14 to 20 for medical courses. “Last year, the state allotted healthcare facilities for bond service between March 27 and April 30. The students would have had to break their bond in order to participate in the admission process. They will now lose a year owing to the state’s insistence on furnishing a bond completion certificate,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent, adding, “The government should allow the aspirants to submit the documents until the end of the admission process.”

The state medical education and research department is yet to issue guidelines about implementing the quota in medical and dental colleges. As a result, the CET cell is yet to publish the seat matrix and information brochure for the admission process, even though the deadline to register has already passed. “This year, the PG admission process is expected to be very complicated. Every day, a new issue crops up. Things will only become clear when the CET cell issues the brochure,” said Muzaffar Khan, a medical education counsellor.

With fewer students participating in the admission process, the students will find easier to get a seat in their college of choice. “There will be less competition to get into medical and dental colleges,” said Khan.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 00:30 IST