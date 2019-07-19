New Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation chief focuses on improving civic amenities

The new commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has said providing efficient civic services and redevelopment of dilapidated buildings will be his priorities.

Annasaheb Misal took charge of the civic body on Thursday, replacing Ramaswamy N.

Ramaswamy, having served for a record of almost two years and four months by a direct IAS officer, has been transferred as commissioner labour. Misal’s previous posting was joint chief executive officer of MIDC.

“My priority will be to take the elected representatives along in providing efficient civic services in the city. I will primarily be working on issues that concern the people the most — cleanliness, health, transportation, drinking water and so on,” Misal said.

He said that the corporation will upgrade hospitals, start new schools, construct more public toilets, undertake infrastructure development and build roads.

The civic commissioner said, “The unfortunate incident in Mumbai of the building collapse has highlighted the dangers of dilapidated buildings. I will discuss the issue with stake holders and we will work on the redevelopment aspect.”

Misal also expressed concerns about pollution. “We need to upgrade solid waste management further to make it more effective.”

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 00:26 IST