NGO helps bust online prostitution racket in Mumbai, seven arrested

A Mumbai-based NGO busted an online prostitution racket operating from Chembur in a span of three months.

In March, the Chembur police had registered a case and held seven people and rescued three women. During the raid, they seized 24 mobiles phones used for dealing and Rs18,500 in cash.

Sampeter Nadar, founder and president and Nitin Mungekar, chief investigation officer of Debo Rescue Foundation and NGO started surfing the internet for different websites that provide call girls and along with his team busted the racket and approached the police. Chembur police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Yeshwant Rao Shinde, API , Chembur police station said two main accused operating the website portal are absconding. “We have arrested seven people who are in custody now.”