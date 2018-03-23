Nigerian held for cheating bizman in Mumbai

A 42-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested by the MIDC police for duping a Delhi-based businessman. The police believe he has duped several people by posing as a representative of a UK firm in need of herbal seeds and tricking his victims into buying them for a hefty commission.

The accused, Daniel Chukwuanu’s bank account statement showed he had Rs1.5 crore in it, which the police believe is ill-gotten money.

According to the MIDC police, Chukwuanu had come to India five years ago on a tourist visa. He had cheated Arjun Kasana, 22, a businessman from Delhi of Rs4.12 lakh after which an FIR was registered on March 9. Around Rs1.90 lakh has been recovered from him. Chukwuanu posed before Arjun as a representative of a UK-based firm in need of herbal seeds. He then told Arjun that such seeds are available with a vendor in India and if he could get those seeds, then he will be given a hefty commission by his firm.

Arjun was also provided a number by the Nigerian. Arjun called on the number and bought seeds worth Rs4.12 lakh. However, after buying the seeds, the seller and Chukwuanu stopped contacting him. Arjun had seen neither Chukwuanu, nor the seller.

Investigating officer, assistant police inspector Shrinivas Kamuni managed to trace Chukwuanu from a building in Navghar, Bhayander. DCP ND Reddy said, “We have found he had Rs1.50 crore in his bank account. We are now finding out how many more he has duped.” The police found five SIM cards , several debit and credit cards from the accused. More Nigerian nationals and their Indian aides are wanted in the case.