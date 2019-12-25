NMMC school students to carry lighter bags from next year

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:57 IST

Navi Mumbai Students of civic schools are likely to have lighter school bags from the next academic year.

The education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will install lockers at schools so that students can keep books, notebooks and other belongings at the school itself.

“Every child will be given a locker to keep their books, textbooks among other things. They will take and bring home only what is required. This will drastically reduce weight of school bags,” said an NMMC official.

Education department officials said that lockers will be ready by next academic session.

NMMC education officer and deputy municipal commissioner Nitin Kale said: “Steel lockers would be installed at 35 municipal corporation schools and students will use the facility from the next academic year.”

“A budget of ₹10 crore has been finalised for installing lockers. Around 50,000 students from Class 1 to Class 10 will have lighter school bags,” said Kale.

The civic body will build 35,787 lockers in 35 schools.

An NMMC official said, “Students needn’t lug all the books home. They will only have to take homework books and notebooks. The practice book, class book and study materials could be kept safely in school.”

The officials said the lockers on the school premises will help to reduce the weight of the school bags to a large extent.

Most of the NMMC-run schools are swanky multi-storey buildings.

Students carry heavy bags and climb three to four floors.

Sudhir Dani, an education activist, said, “Though the central government has fixed the weight of school bags according to the class, the rules are not being followed. Children also have to carry lunchboxes and water bottles, adding to the weight of the bag.”

Heavy bags also take a toll on their health.

“My daughter always complains of shoulder pain and fatigue because of the heavy bag she carries to school every day. If they carry heavy bags for years, it will worsen their health,” said Mohita Kashid, 49, whose daughter studies in Class 8 at school number 50, Airoli.

Parents and activists complained that the state education and civic education department have failed to follow Centre’s school bag guidelines.

“Apart from regular books, students also have to carry books for extra classes. Although the problem has been highlighted before, the education officials have not taken it seriously. We hope NMMC’s decision will reduce the burden of students,” said city-based education activist Dhumal Pant.

Students said their bag gets heavier because they have to carry sport gear too.

“Other than study materials, there are other items such as sports gear which we have to carry to school and back every day. If we can keep them in school, our bags will be lighter,” said Rishab Gautam, Class 8 student of NMMC school at Nerul.