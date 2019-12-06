No ‘fail’ remark on Class 12 mark sheets from 2020? Skill department issues government resolution

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:26 IST

The mark sheets of students, who fail in three or more subjects in their Class 12 exams, from the 2020-21 academic year may no longer bear a ‘fail’ remark. In a government resolution (GR) issued on December 4, the department of skill development and vocational education announced that such students can pursue vocational courses and their mark sheets will state ‘eligible for vocational courses’. While the department has written to the state education department to act on this initiative, a senior education department official said they will make the necessary provisions to implement the move, like they did for Class 10 students last year.

Although this change was announced in 2016 by then education minister Vinod Tawde, it was only implemented for Class 10 students from some schools which had opted for vocational programmes under the Kaushalya Setu scheme. “Starting next year, the initiative will be further extended to Class 12 as the idea is to ensure students are not demotivated after not being able to clear exams,” read the GR.

The senior education department quoted above, said, “We will make the necessary provisions to bring about this change in the certificates and mark sheets like we did for Class 10 last year. Awareness will also be created among students so that most of them are benefited.”

Students enrolled under the Kaushalya Setu programme have to submit their applications to the nearest vocational centre with the help of their schools, and they can opt for courses listed under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development. While Class 10 students have to clear level 1 and 2 under their chosen courses, Class 12 students have to take up level 3 and 4.

However, Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri, said the move will not serve any purpose. “Even when it was introduced for Class 10, we did not see students benefit from it. There is already a provision for students to appear for re-exams in July. Despite facing criticism for the move and in the absence of an education minister, how can such major decisions be taken?” he said.