No help from management, Ola-Uber drivers to head towards Maharashtra CM

With the Ola-Uber management not negotiating despite the strike entering its eighth day on Monday, the drivers now plan to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis.

A leader of one of the unions alleged that a driver, Vijay Kamble, in his 40s, died because of the stress of not being able to repay his loan, but the claims could not be independently verified by HT.

“The driver from Kharghar possibly suffered a heart attack on Sunday as the finance company kept calling him,” alleged Raju Patil, a leader of Sangharsh Tourist Taxi Chalak Malak Sanghatana.

The strike kicked off on October 22 under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS). Protesting drivers want Ola and Uber to revise the guiding fares and commissions.

“We are going to peacefully march from the Ola office at Chakala to the Uber office in Kurla on Monday,” said Govind Mohite, leader of MRRKS.

“Initially I used to earn a good income, but now the companies are paying us ₹5-6/km, which is insufficient to meet monthly expenses. I have defaulted my EMI for two months,” said Kakasaheb Valate, 48, a Panvel resident, who works for both Ola and Uber.

Jalaluddin Shaikh, 38, who works for Uber, said ever since diesel prices shot up, they are unable to save despite working 15-16 hours after deducting fuel, maintenance, and other costs.

“Losing daily income is bringing a lot of hardship our way,” said Shaikh.

Meanwhile, commuters were forced to resort to other modes of transport. Even if cabs are available, the waiting time is higher, besides surge pricing.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 00:45 IST