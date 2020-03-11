No permission for protests at Azad Maidan: Police

mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:39 IST

Thursday onwards, Mumbai Police will not give any individual or group permission to organise a protest or agitation at Azad Maidan for fear the gatherings would help spread coronavirus. “The ban will be lifted after getting a go-ahead from the government,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sangramsinh Nishandar confirmed the development to HT. The Maharashtra Bandhkaam Kamgaar Federation was denied permission by the police to organise a protest at Azad Maidan recently. Advocate Naresh Rathod who had applied for permission on behalf of the foundation, said, “They said protests attract huge gatherings of people.” The Bombay HC has also put restrictions on protests and agitations in parts of Mumbai.