e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

No rainwater harvesting? New building may not get water connection too

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:36 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon issue a circular to all planning authorities in the city to ensure rainwater harvesting is enforced in all building projects approved by them, and in case of non-compliance, no water connection will be provided for that project.

BMC mandated rainwater harvesting more than a decade ago but now planning authorities such as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), which also give construction approvals, will be told to enforce this condition.

In a recent review meeting of BMC officials, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi directed development plan department officials to issue a circular to other planning authorities mandating rainwater harvesting while approving building plans and not provide water connections to non-complying projects. In 2002, BMC had made it mandatory for all new constructions above 1,000 square metres to install rainwater harvesting systems to obtain their occupational certificates.

“In cases where the building does not comply with rainwater harvesting condition, occupation certificates will not be issued. It is necessary for other planning authorities to also implement it,” said a civic official.

top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News