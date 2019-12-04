No rainwater harvesting? New building may not get water connection too

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:36 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon issue a circular to all planning authorities in the city to ensure rainwater harvesting is enforced in all building projects approved by them, and in case of non-compliance, no water connection will be provided for that project.

BMC mandated rainwater harvesting more than a decade ago but now planning authorities such as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), which also give construction approvals, will be told to enforce this condition.

In a recent review meeting of BMC officials, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi directed development plan department officials to issue a circular to other planning authorities mandating rainwater harvesting while approving building plans and not provide water connections to non-complying projects. In 2002, BMC had made it mandatory for all new constructions above 1,000 square metres to install rainwater harvesting systems to obtain their occupational certificates.

“In cases where the building does not comply with rainwater harvesting condition, occupation certificates will not be issued. It is necessary for other planning authorities to also implement it,” said a civic official.