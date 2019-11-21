No scholarship, TISS students struggle to pay fees for next term

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:42 IST

A year after Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai decided to withdraw aid to students eligible for Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), sparking protests across its five campuses, a number of students from the reserved category have not been able to renew their admission for the second semester as their scholarship hasn’t been processed.

Funds under the scholarship are released from the Central government and credited to the accounts of students directly. While tuition fees for these students are waived, they have to pay the hostel and dining hall charges. Earlier, TISS administration provided aid to students until the funds came through.

For a 22-year-old daughter of a daily wage worker, the dream of completing her course stands on thin ice. “I feel trapped. I can’t ask my father for money,” said the student. Another student, son of an auto-rickshaw driver, is mulling over taking a loan.“We had to pawn my mother’s jewellery to pay ₹55,000 for the first semester,” he said. The Progressive Student Forum (PSF), a student collective, has sought an extension in the deadline for paying fees. The last day for making the payment was November 18, which was extended to November 22. The student union, too, has sought an extension, said Bhatta Ram, president of the union.

Asha Banu, student affairs dean, said that TISS is providing a support mechanism to students in dire need apart from meritorious scholarship and loans.