e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

No scholarship, TISS students struggle to pay fees for next term

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:42 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

A year after Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai decided to withdraw aid to students eligible for Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), sparking protests across its five campuses, a number of students from the reserved category have not been able to renew their admission for the second semester as their scholarship hasn’t been processed.

Funds under the scholarship are released from the Central government and credited to the accounts of students directly. While tuition fees for these students are waived, they have to pay the hostel and dining hall charges. Earlier, TISS administration provided aid to students until the funds came through.

For a 22-year-old daughter of a daily wage worker, the dream of completing her course stands on thin ice. “I feel trapped. I can’t ask my father for money,” said the student. Another student, son of an auto-rickshaw driver, is mulling over taking a loan.“We had to pawn my mother’s jewellery to pay ₹55,000 for the first semester,” he said. The Progressive Student Forum (PSF), a student collective, has sought an extension in the deadline for paying fees. The last day for making the payment was November 18, which was extended to November 22. The student union, too, has sought an extension, said Bhatta Ram, president of the union.

Asha Banu, student affairs dean, said that TISS is providing a support mechanism to students in dire need apart from meritorious scholarship and loans.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News