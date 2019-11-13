e-paper
No written test for environmental studies in Class 12

mumbai Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:01 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
The education department has revised the exam pattern for the subject ‘Environment Studies and Water Conservation’ for Class 12 students. In a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the state education department has stated that there will be no written exam for the subject in the Class 12 board exam, scheduled to be held in March-April. “As per the revised rules, 30 marks will be allotted to project-based work, while 20 marks will be reserved for seminars/journal completion of the subject,” read the circular.

Until now, students had to write a 30-mark exam, while 20 marks were allotted for practical exams. With the revised pattern, students will be graded on the basis of the total marks they secure for their projects and seminars/journals. Students, who get ‘D’ grade, will be considered ‘failed’. The GR also mentions that students in the science stream, who have chosen physics, chemistry and biology, will only have one practical exam as against the previous two.

On August 8, the education department had released a revised paper pattern for Class 9 to Class 12. Under this, the state government had decided to introduce water conservation as part of environmental studies, which is currently a 50-mark subject.

