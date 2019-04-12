Not allowed to sleep in Malad garage, man stabs his colleague

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old colleague to death on Thursday, in a garage in Malad (East), after he was not allowed to sleep there owing to his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

According to the Dindoshi police, the accused, Mohammed Firoz Khan and the victim, Tanvir Shaikh worked and slept at the garage in Nagumama compound, Khadakpada, in Gokuldham. In the past few years, Khan had allegedly gotten addicted to drugs and alcohol and had recently started creating a nuisance at the garage at night. His colleagues had asked him not to sleep at the garage, following which he had a fight with Shaikh over this on Wednesday.

Khan planned to murder Shaikh and returned to the garage at 6.30am on Thursday, picked up a pair of specially-made scissors to cut tyres, stabbed him with it, and fled the scene. Hearing Shaikh’s screams, his other colleagues woke up and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “We arrested Khan based on a tip-off,” said Rajaram Vhanmane, senior inspector.

