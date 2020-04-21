Not the right time to settle political scores: Pawar on Palghar lynching

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:08 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the incident of lynching of three people in Palghar should not be used to settle old political scores. In a related development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday said that they will take legal action against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and national secretary Sunil Deodhar for making defamatory statements against their party over the incident.

Pawar was referring to the incident on April 16 where three people, including two seers, were lynched by a mob at Gadachinchle village, Palghar district on the suspicion of being thieves.

“The incident has nothing to do with the novel coronavirus. It was unfortunate, condemnable and should not have happened. Political scores can be settled later, this is not the right time for it,” said the NCP chief in a video interaction with people.

BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Sunil Deodhar had also blamed CPI (M) leaders for the incident.

CPI (M), in a statement issued on Tuesday said that they will take legal action against the BJP leaders. A statement by Narasayya Adam, former legislator and state secretary of the CPI (M), states that the Gadachinchle village where the killings took place has a BJP gram panchayat for the last ten years. “In this background to whom are the ringleaders of the killings connected?’’ reads the statement.