Nothing wrong in snapping ties with BJP to get Sena CM: Sainiks

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:44 IST

Contrary to the popular perception that hardline Shiv Sena workers may be wary of a new coalition with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a majority of the grass roots leaders in the city are thrilled about getting a chief minister from the party. Their reasoning? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had become arrogant over the years and, despite their long association, was not ready to share the top chair with them.

Deepak More, Malad Orlem shakhapramukh (area head) for the past eight years, said: “We slogged for years to install a BJP member to the Prime Minister’s chair and here they are not ready to give us the CM’s chair for just two-and-a-half years. Power has gone to their heads and it was necessary to chart our own path.”

Ulhas Panchal, 53, who has been associated with the Sena for the past 35 years, feels the same. “It was Balasaheb (Sena founder) who gave them a foothold in Maharashtra and see the way they are behaving. They called our chief Uddhavsaheb a liar, which will never be tolerated by us. We are all happy with the break-up,” said Panchal.

According to political analysts, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has touched an emotional chord among sainiks by saying installing the CM was the promise he gave to Bal Thackeray.

“Shiv Sainiks rever Balasaheb and feel the promise should be fulfilled at any cost,” said political analyst Hemant Desai. He said the Sena workers were not happy with the party joining the previous government headed by the BJP. “They could not digest the fact that the Sena, which was the big brother for 25 years, was relegated to the junior position. The Sainiks never felt it was their government and wanted to separate ways with the BJP,” said Desai.

The Sena has a well-oiled grass-root level network through the shakhas. Citizens tend to come with their complaints to the shakhas and Sena leaders redress them. For years, dissent was unheard of in the Sena as Bal Thackeray ruled the outfit with an iron hand and any rebellion was met with a violent reaction.

The Sena has built a band of loyal followers thanks to initiatives such as giving jobs to sons-of-the-soil as well as long spell of rule in the Mumbai and Thane local bodies.