NSS volunteers start a helpline to assist those in need

mumbai Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Students from colleges affiliated to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad, and National Service Scheme (NSS) have started a helpline to assist those in need. “People have called for assistance in buying groceries or medicines, and the NSS volunteers help them out,” said Atul Salunkhe, state liaison officer, NSS. He added that after the state universities were asked to encourage more NSS volunteers to register online top volunteer. Over 1.4 lakh students have already registered on the official website. “Soon we hope to start a helpline that could reach out to people across the state,” he added.

