Ola-Uber drivers in Mumbai threaten to strike again from November 17

Mumbaiites may be hassled yet again from November 17 as drivers of app-based cabs, Ola and Uber, may resume their strike to have their demands met.

Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a union of Ola-Uber drivers, on Wednesday said they would go on an indefinite strike for the second time from Saturday since their demands have not been fulfilled by the companies or the state government. They are also planning a protest rally of the drivers to Mantralaya on November 19.

“We had withdrawn the strike after being assured that our demands would be met. However, we now plan to go on strike again, from Saturday. We will also be undertaking a protest rally of Ola-Uber drivers,” said Mahesh Jadhav, an official of the union.

According to officials from the app-based taxis, a meeting with the union is being planned for Thursday.

Uber released a statement on demands of the app-based drivers in the city on Wednesday, which read, “We recognise that recent fuel price hikes have impacted the net earnings of independent driver partners on the Uber platform. In this context, we have instituted a national fuel price index, which will ensure that driver earnings across India are correlated with changes in price of fuel. Uber is working towards providing benefits aimed at improving welfare of drivers.”

Ola has not issued any statement on the strike yet.

The app-based cab drivers went on an indefinite strike from October 22 demanding higher income, a minimum base fare in the range of ₹100-150 depending on the type of car and a per-km fare of ₹18 to ₹25 among others. The strike continued for 13 days and was only called off after assurances were given by the company and the state transport minister Diwakar Raote.

