Ola-Uber strike to continue in Mumbai over the weekend

Mumbaiites were hassled for a fifth day in a row on Friday as drivers of app-based cabs Ola and Uber continued the strike for their demands, which include a minimum base fare in the range of ₹100-150 depending on the type of car and a per-km fare of ₹18 to ₹23.

The drivers, under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), on strike since Monday, said they would continue the strike over the weekend. Along with hassling commuters during morning and evening peak hours, airport rides too were badly affected with surge pricing — when fares shoot up with demand.

“We have not received any communication either from the government or from the app-based companies. If no answer is received on Monday then we will continue the strike,” said Sunil Borkar, secretary, MRRKS. Meanwhile, officials from one of the app-based cab companies , said the drivers are being pressurised to continue with the strike. However, the companies have still not issued any statement in the past two days

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 00:34 IST