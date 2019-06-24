On July 1, central line commuters to wear black bands to protest delays

Commuters on the central, harbour and trans-harbour railway lines in the city will wear black bands on July 1 to protest against the delay of local trains.

Suburban railway passenger associations said that despite reaching out to the railway authorities, no action has been taken yet.

“We have contacted the central railway (CR) authorities and informed them about the problems faced by commuters. The frequent disruptions are leading to constant delay of trains. But the authorities have not done anything. So we have asked commuters to wear black bands as a symbol of protest on July 1,” said Subash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

The associations said that railway authorities are not paying attention to the plea of commuters.

“We have been trying to meet the divisional railway manager to let him know about the challenges passengers face. But they do not give it any importance,” said Lata Argade, vice president of Railway Pravasi Mahasangh.

Last week, commuters on CR were inconvenienced owing to a series of disruptions, including technical failures, rail fractures and disruptions in the signalling systems.

“I travel from Karjat towards Dadar. The train services have been delaying by one hour for the past 15 days, owing to which, I reach my work place late. The Railways do not even inform us in advance about the delays,” said Anita Singh, resident of Karjat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mumbai North East, Manoj Kotak, had recently raised this issue in Parliament.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 03:54 IST