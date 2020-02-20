e-paper
On Shiv Jayanti, state announces ₹23cr for revamp of Shivneri Fort

mumbai Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:32 IST
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced financial assistance of ₹23 crore for the conservation and the development of the Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement was done on the occasion of the 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Pawar said that the proposal prepared by various departments including Archaeological Survey of India, public works department, forest department and district administration will be given a nod. “We will ensure restoration of the fort in its original form with the help of experts,” he said.

The conservation plan will include a museum at the foot of the fort, restoration and beautification of the fort, among other plans. Pawar said that the state government is also planning a state-of-the-art museum at the foot of the fort. “I have directed Pune collector to present us a detailed plan for the conservation of the fort,” he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar visited Shivneri Fort at Junnar in Pune district to participate in a cradle ceremony at the fort. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP MP Amol Kolhe were also present at the event.

MVA bonhomie at ceremony

Looking at Ajit Pawar who stood beside him at the Shivneri fort ceremony on Wednesday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Pawar why didn’t they come together in an alliance earlier and stayed apart for years.

The chief minister said, “Why did we unnecessarily stay apart all those years? We should have come together earlier? Why didn’t we? Now that we have come together, we will work tirelessly for Maharashtra and development.”

