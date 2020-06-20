e-paper
One arrested for robbing Andheri courier firm of ₹9.25 lakh at gun point

mumbai Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:04 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
A 31-year-old man was arrested for robbing a courier firm of ₹9.25 lakh at gun point in Andheri (East) on Friday afternoon. The complainant, Dharmendra Patel, 45, manager of the firm said that the accused, Jatin Lalji Patel, along with an accomplice, threatened the staff with his gun and robbed the money kept in the locker.

According to the manager, the money was kept for the carpenter who had renovated the office in the month of March. They had decided to keep the money in the office due to the lockdown.

Soon after the complaint, a team of police officials scanned through CCTV images and through technical intelligence narrowed down on the accused, and arrested Patel from Mira Road. VIjay Belge, senior police inspector at Andheri police station, said, “We recovered ₹6.75 lakh from him, and are searching for his accomplice.”

The accused has been booked under sections 397, 342, 34 of Indian Penal Code and sections 3,25 of Arms Act.

