One held for cheating redevelopment board, caused loss of ₹2.6cr

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:21 IST

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested a city-based developer for allegedly cheating the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) by failing to surrender surplus construction area and causing a loss of ₹2.6 crore to the board.

According to norms set by the Development Control Rules (DCR 33-7), surplus area received by a developer in a redevelopment project should be surrendered to the board. The accused, Abdullah M Patel, has been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The complaint was filed by Sanjay Varhade, deputy-engineer, MBRRB, in February. According to Varhade, Patel had redeveloped a property in Agripada in 2003.

Accordingly, Patel was supposed to surrender 115.15 square-metres of additional construction area, worth ₹2.6 crore as per the ready reckoner rate, to MBRRB, said the officer.

However, Patel failed to surrender the surplus area despite several reminders from the board. The board later discovered that Patel had sold off the surplus area for personal gain. The EOW is now trying to recover money and investigating whether there were others involved.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:21 IST