Opposition corners Sena-led Maharashtra goverment over reopening temples

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:00 IST

Although the Shiv Sena has reiterated that it has not given up its Hindutva ideology, the party is being cornered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Opposition parties over reopening temples in the state.

In the past five days, the BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel held agitations in different parts of the state demanding temples, mosques and other places of worship be reopened.

Last week, BJP led a ‘Ghantanaad andolan’ (tolling of bells in protest), demanding opening of temples in the state. On Monday, Ambedkar led a protest in Pandharpur, demanding reopening of the Vithhal temple, and Jaleel came face-to-face with Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire in Aurangabad on Tuesday, after the former demanded opening of Khadkeshwar temple in the city.

Sena leaders, however, have dismissed any pressure on the party to prove its Hindutva credentials. Shiv Sena MP and former Union minister Arvind Sawant said, “The present situation is such that the [Covid-19] numbers have gone up. The unlock process is on and everybody should support it. India is a country of several religions, but the government has to think seriously without any discrimination. Under a pandemic situation, what Prakash Ambedkar did is not correct. Gathering during a pandemic for political gain is wrong. It has become a compulsion for the BJP to politicise all issues.”

Political analysts say the BJP is trying hard to corner its former ally, but such issues will not have an impact on the Sena, both politically and in the government. Pratap Asbe, political analyst, said the agitation did not have any backing from people. Surendra Jondhale, another political analyst, said the political opponents of the Sena are trying to “make a quick political buck”. “It is the pet issue of the BJP and they will project themselves as protectors of Hindus. BJP, by this agitation and demand, is catering to their specific political constituency. But it doesn’t seem that the constituency is interested in going to temples at the moment. The demand is not coming from the devotees,” Jondhale said.

“The issue is not just faith. Several people’s livelihoods are dependent on these religious places. We also want the temples to reopen. The government is working on it,” said Sawant.