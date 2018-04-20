Opposition leader in Maharashtra files complaint against YouTube videos maligning Congress leaders

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, has lodged a complaint at Loni police station in Ahmednagar district, with regard to ‘objectionable’ videos related to Congress leaders and former prime ministers uploaded on YouTube.

Vikhe-Patil said that the complaint was lodged against defamatory and malicious content about Congress leaders Motilal Nehru, former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as other leaders hailing from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The complaint was lodged under section 153-A (promoting enmity between communities) and 295 (outraging religioius sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The content on the You Tube has hurt the sentiments of the Congress leaders and workers. It has led to the defamation of the leaders whose contribution to the country was priceless. The language used in the videos is objectionable, abusive and may lead to the incitement of the communal riots if not restricted,” he said. Vikhe Patil also said that the Congress workers will take to the streets if the immediate action was not taken.