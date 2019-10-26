Opt for posting in rural Maha, study medicine for free

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:41 IST

Medical students who opt to serve in rural Maharashtra for 10 years after they graduate or for five years following postgraduation, will be eligible for free education at government and civic-run colleges across the state.

To ensure more doctors serve in rural areas, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has decided to reserve 10% seats for such students from the academic year 2020-21. The proposal has got a nod from the state cabinet and DMER will issue a government resolution (GR) next week. Those who opt for a rural stint will be given their degree or post-graduation certificates only after completion of the bond.

There are 4,180 seats in government and civic-run medical colleges across the state with ₹10 lakh as the fee per student for a five-year MBBS course.

“Currently, there is a huge gap in demand and availability of doctors in rural Maharashtra. Students who opt out of rural stints also weaken the state’s health infrastructure,” said Dr TP Lahane, director of DMER. “In addition to providing more doctors in rural areas, the new reservation will also give students from poor economic backgrounds an opportunity to study medicine for free. It will be a win-win situation.”

According to government rules, graduates and postgraduates from government medical colleges; and students at super-specialty hospitals have to compulsorily spend a year at a state-run rural health care centre.

If not, they have to pay a fine of ₹15 , ₹50 lakh or ₹2.5 crore respectively.

In 2017, the government also made a one -year rural stint mandatory for students who opt for post-graduation.

“Students who opt out of rural posting before completing the designated duration will not be given their degree certificates as they will break their bond agreement under this new quota. Such students will not be able to procure their licence to practice,” said Lahane.

Activists said the new rule is likely to attract more students to a rural stint as education will be free. “There are many students who can’t afford to study medicine owing to educational expenses. At the same time, the government must also improve infrastructure in rural hospitals to provide appropriate treatment to patients,” said Dr Ravikant Singh, an activist.

