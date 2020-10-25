e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Palghar lynching case: 38 accused sent to judicial custody

Palghar lynching case: 38 accused sent to judicial custody

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:09 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Dahanu judicial magistrate MV Jawale on Saturday remanded 38 accused, arrested in connection with Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody. All the accused were arrested by the Maharashtra criminal investigation department (CID) in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on October 22, 32 accused were remanded in judicial custody by the same court, said Amrut Adhikari, counsel for the accused. The accused are from Gadchinchale, Divshi in Dahanu and Khanvel and other villages of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

More arrested accused will be produced before the court on Monday, said Adhikari.

CID had, on Wednesday, named 208 new accused in the April 16 lynching case and arrested 50 of them. So far, 355 people have been arrested and 11 minors have been apprehended in connection with the case. Of them, 28 accused and nine minors have been released on bail as the CID did not name them for their involvement in the lynching. The bail hearing of another 62 accused will be heard on November 3 by Thane special sessions judge PP Jadhav.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls
Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In