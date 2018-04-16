Panvel civic chief cracks down on illegal mining racket; 11 detained

The Panvel City municipal commissioner, Sudhakar Shinde, conducted a surprise raid on Sunday to bust an illegal mining racket at Dehrang dam in Panvel. The accumulated silt in the dam was being excavated for use at brick kilns.

The lack of regular cleaning of the Dehrang dam – the city’s primary source of water supply – has led to the accumulation of silt in the dam. Resultantly, it has led to a reduction in the water-holding capacity of the dam. While conducting the surprise raid, Shinde was accompanied by other civic officials and Panvel taluka police station officers.

The Panvel talathi seized seven dumpers and four JCBs that were being used to excavate the silt. The 11 drivers of the vehicles were detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the mining racket.

A case has been registered against the owners of the vehicles, Bhagwan Bhagat, 55, and Ramesh Patil, 50.

“No one is allowed to carry out such excavations without the requisite permission. For the activity, permission has to be sought from the Panvel city municipal corporation (PCMC) and the collector’s office,” Shinde added.

“We have registered a police case based on the PCMC’s complaint. Action will be taken after further investigation,” said Baban Avhad, assistant police inspector of Panvel taluka.