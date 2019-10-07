e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Parel to Matunga: CR to shift its workshop for outstation terminus

Authorities write to railway board on the plan to transfer major functions, staff

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:24 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Central Railway (CR) plans to construct an outstation terminus in place of the current Parel Workshop. For this, it has decided to shut down the 104-year old workshop and shift major rail functions that are undertaken there to Matunga.

CR will also transfer a majority of the existing railway staff of the Workshop to Matunga.

The rail authority has planned the Parel outstation train terminus to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

On October 4, the CR, in its letter to the railway board, the apex body of all zonal railways in India, mentioned the shift of railway activities from the Parel Workshop to the Matunga Workshop.

“The proposal for creation of a passenger terminal by closing the Parel Workshop was considered by the full board in its meeting on October 5, 2017… Space is getting vacated at the Matunga Workshop on account of shifting of electrical multiple unit (EMU) periodic overhaul (POH) to the Sanpada railway workshop,” states the letter sent by SK Jain, chief mechanical engineer, planning section of Central Railway.

He mentioned that the funds for the creation of facilities at Matunga have been requested under the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a passenger terminus at Parel.

The Parel Workshop is mainly used by the CR to undertake maintenance, POH of outstation trains, particularly the upgraded versions of passenger coaches; Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

“As major activities of POH of LHB coaches will be shifted to Matunga workshop, a majority of the staff from Parel Workshop on closure shall be shifted to the Matunga Workshop. Some supervisors and staff have [expressed] willingness [to] transfer to the new workshop coming up at Badnera [in Amravati] for wagon POH. The activity is expected to start next year; the willing staff shall be considered for postings at Badnera Wagon POH workshop,” the letter stated.

On September 24, the National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) had protested over the transfer of 715 railway functional posts from the Parel Workshop. The CR had clarified that while the vacant posts of the workshop have been transferred, the existing staff will be retained in the city.

“The initial plan of the Central Railway was to transfer and relocate the workers from Parel Workshop to outside Mumbai locations. If the shift is to the Matunga Workshop, it is fine till the functions of Parel Workshop are being undertaken at Matunga,” said a railway personnel associated with NRMU, on condition of anonymity.

