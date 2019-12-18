e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Parents to protest in Nagpur today against fee law

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:57 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Parent associations from across the state will gather in Nagpur, where Maharashtra is holding its winter Assembly session, on Thursday, to demand removal of contentious provisions from amendment to Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

The associations will march to Vidhan Bhavan on December 19 .“We are now expecting the new government to do away with these changes by either dissolving the act or by removing these contentious provisions,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association.

