Parked vehicles fall into sink hole as Thane road caves in

A part of a road in Thane’s Ramachandra Nagar caved in late Friday night leading to vehicles parked on the footpath fall in the sink hole.

At 11:45 pm, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) was informed about the sink hole opposite to Rajmudra society near Kamgar hospital.

Two cars and an auto-rickshaw that fell in the hole were retrieved by 2:30 am on Saturday, said S Kadam, in-charge of RDMC, Thane.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the incident took place late at night and a major tragedy was averted .

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 10:53 IST