Mumbai News

Passengers claim stale food served on Tejas; contractor fined ₹1L

mumbai Updated: Jan 13, 2020 00:49 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Passengers aboard the Tejas Express, between Karmali in Goa and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, complained of stale food being served on the train on Saturday. This is the second such incident since last week, after stale breakfast was served on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

After passengers lodged complaints with the authorities, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has fined the contractor ₹1 lakh.

On Saturday, when passengers were served dinner on the train after it crossed Chiplun railway station in Maharashtra, they complained that the food was stale. While the on-board catering staff offered to change food packets, passengers alleged they vomited after having the meal.

Passengers also said that they were not provided with medical assistance despite repeated requests.

“As we were served dinner, we noticed the pulao and rotis smelled bad. We immediately informed the on-board staff but it was of no help. I felt uneasy and vomited after having the food. I requested for a doctor but none was provided. There were eight passengers who vomited. We will be taking up the issue with railway administration,” said Vilas Kelkar, 54, who travelled from Kudal to Thane railway station.

“The food was stale and they continued to serve it, despite the issue being raised with the staff. Few passengers vomited after having dinner,” said a passenger, requesting anonymity.

IRCTC administration has refuted the allegations and said no incident of vomiting was reported. “It is true the pulao smelled bad as the food was packed while it was hot. There was no incident of passengers vomiting or asking for a doctor,” said a senior IRCTC official.

“The contractor will be served a show-cause notice along with a fine of ₹1 lakh. The on-board supervisor will also be quizzed,” said another official.

