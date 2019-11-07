zPawar on Delhi clashes: Centre can’t shrug its responsibility

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:01 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Centre can’t shrug its responsibility in the recent clashes between lawyers and police in the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi.

“It impacts the morale of the force across the country, especially as policemen in uniform were attacked. It is a serious matter if a section of society, which has the responsibility of maintaining the law and order, gets attacked. They are forced to work for 17-18 hours; at times, they don’t get weekly offs,” Pawar said.

“The Centre cannot escape from the responsibility, as the law and order subject in Delhi is with them. There is no information if the Centre has taken note of the incident. It needs to

take the matter seriously,” he said.

The former defence minister also appealed to Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India, to take the lead and resolve the situation. Pawar also appreciated people of Delhi for their stand to boost the morale of the police force.

Commenting on the large-scale damage of crops owing to the unseasonal rain across Maharashtra, Pawar said the farmers needed immediate financial assistance,

loan waiver and credit line facility.

“I have toured many districts and found the farmers are badly affected by the downpour and need immediate financial assistance. Their loans need to be waived and necessary steps should be taken to ensure they get fresh farm loans for the next crop,” Pawar said.

He said there were complaints about insurance companies not fulfilling their responsibility.

“In such a situation, the finance ministry should issue directives by holding a joint meeting with all companies,” he said.

With the Supreme Court expected to give its verdict in the Ayodhya case this month, the NCP chief said: “No section of society should see the verdict as against them. Whatever be the verdict, no one should take law in their hands. There should be no repeat of the situation seen in the country after the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh. The state should also be alert.”