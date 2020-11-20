Pay traffic fines by Nov 30 or else Thane cops will seize vehicles

mumbai

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:00 IST

Traffic violators who do not pay the e-challans by November 30 will be on the radar of the traffic police in the next month. The newly-appointed deputy commissioner of traffic, Balasaheb Patil, has given directives to seize the vehicles of motorists found with unpaid e-challans from December 1, 2020.

Special drives will be conducted for the same in the coming month, he said.

In 2019, Thane traffic police started the e-challan system, doing away with paper receipts and enabling transparency in the penalisation of errant motorists.

Last year, 6,30,232 e-challans were issued with a fine of ₹21Cr, while this year, from January to October end, 5,52,453 e-challans were issued with a total fine of ₹22Cr.

Patil said, “Several motorists have not paid the e-challans this year. We appeal to such motorists to pay by November 30 or else we will conduct a special drive in from December 1 to seize their vehicles. We also have a separate list of violators who have pending fines of more than ₹5,000. We will be getting their addresses and our officers will visit to collect the fine or else will seize their cars under MOV Act 1988, Section 207.”

Traffic police claimed that these fines can be paid on their website www.mahtraffic.gov.in or the Maharashtra or Mum traffic app. Payment can also be made through Paytm.