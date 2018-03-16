Pedestrians to get four foot overbridges on Thane-Belapur road

The busy Thane-Belapur road, which has seen many accidents, will get four foot overbridges.

Every day, 90,000 vehicles ply on the 15 kilometre-long Thane-Belapur road, which connects Thane with Navi Mumbai.

Over the years, crossing the road on the busy road has become a problem as there is no infrastructure for pedestrians.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to build four foot overbridges — two at Turbhe and one each at Rabale and Digha.

Tenders will be invited for the Digha bridge within a few weeks, a senior officer said.

In 2017, 22 people died and around 60 people were injured in accidents on the road.

“In Turbhe, the first bridge will be developed near the railway station at a cost of Rs2.5 crore. Train commuters will then have a smoother walk from the station. The second bridge will be developed a few hundred metres away, near the slum area. It will cost Rs3.12 crore,” said Sanjay Desai, executive engineer of NMMC.

He added that the tendering process for the two bridges will be completed in the next two months. “We will give the contractors a timeframe of two months to complete the projects,” Desai said.

The civic body has decided to develop the third bridge near the pond at Rabale with a budget of Rs1.13 crore. Sources from the NMMC said work of the bridge will start by June or July and will be completed within three months.

“The fourth bridge, which will come up at Digha will cost Rs2.38 crore. Since we have not even started the tendering process, we can’t say when the work will start. However, all four bridges will be ready this year-end,” Desai said.

The Thane-Belapur road starts at Sion-Panvel highway near Turbhe and ends at Kalwa near Thane.

The stretch between Turbhe and Digha runs parallel to the trans-harbour line of Mumbai Suburban Railway. Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane and Turbhe stations have direct access from the road.

Ramaswamy N, commissioner of NMMC, said, “The residents have been demanding the bridges for a long time. There was a plan to develop the bridges at Turbhe a few years ago. But the plan could not be implemented due to local issues.”

“Now, we have decided to build all four bridges. The other railway stations on the trans-harbour line already have such bridges in front of them. Still we will check if there is any need of such amenities at those places,” he said.