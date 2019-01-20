PG medical courses: Maharashtra govt slashes fees

Students who will be admitted to post-graduate (PG) medical courses in some private colleges in Maharashtra in 2019-2020 will have to pay only about one-third or half the fees paid by students admitted in the current year.

Reason: The state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has decided that “excess” fees charged by colleges from students admitted under 35% management and 15% non-residential Indian (NRI) quota should cross-subsidise the fees charged from other students.

While the parents have welcomed the move that has led to an unprecedented dip in fees, the colleges plan to appeal the regulator to hike the fees.

FRA follows an expense-based model to calculate the fees, where the overall expenditure of the college is equally borne by students and colleges are not allowed to profiteer. Last year, FRA had given in to the colleges’ demand to charge management and NRI quota students four and five times the fees fixed by the regulator quota, respectively. “We consider the preceding academic year’s balance sheet to determine the fees of an institute. The money charged in excess to FRA’s fee structure from NRI and management quota students has been accounted as income to the institutes. Hence, the students who will be admitted in 2019-20 will pay lower fees,” said a member of FRA.

So far, the regulator has fixed the fees of undergraduate and PG medical courses of five institutes, and is in the process of determining the fee structure of the rest of the colleges. In one of the colleges, Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Nashik, the students will pay ₹2.81 lakh an annum, much less than ₹8.55 lakh paid by the previous batch.

“It is good news for us. However, whenever there’s a change, it is often contested in the court of law. It becomes very stressful,” said Mahendra Chaudhari, parent of an MBBS student.

The colleges said the fees fixed by FRA are unrealistic. “FRA didn’t consider many of the expenses incurred by the colleges. For example, we pay around ₹6 lakh annual stipend to PG students. It won’t be possible to run the college with these fees,” said vice-dean of a college.

Last year, the colleges insisted on a 1:5:5 ratio for fees of merit, management and NRI quota students, citing a Supreme Court order which allows colleges to charge five times the fees from the last two categories. When the FRA directed the colleges to follow a 1:3:5 ratio instead, they refused to admit students. The two parties finally agreed on a 1:4:5 ratio.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 23:11 IST