‘Placement offers won’t be affected by the Covid-19 lockdown’

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:26 IST

The ongoing lockdown has affected exams and admission season across the country, but the placement season at higher education institutes might not deal with the same hurdle.

While several students have lost summer internship projects, especially engineering students who were placed for six weeks in companies outside India, jobs offered during the placement season will not be affected by the lockdown, say institutes.

“Most countries like the USA, Canada, and Germany have cancelled the summer internship this year. In universities, however, some professors are allowing work-from-home internships,” said Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B).

The situation looks better for city-based engineering institutes, as many are still busy coordinating virtual interviews between interested companies and students. “Most of the Indian companies are not withdrawing offers; instead they are still keen on hiring students. Our team coordinates with at least two companies daily and Skype interviews are held for students in two slots,” said Nitin Gulhane, training and placement officer for Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Matunga.

“Companies are keen on inducting graduates at the earliest,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra. Most job offers have come from IT service, IT consulting, investment banking and retail sectors.