PM Modi left out, Rahul Gandhi and LK Advani invited for MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son’s wedding

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has invited top politicos in Delhi like Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his son’s wedding but has not yet invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly Modi’s cabinet colleagues along with top BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani have all been invited for the January 27th wedding at St Regis hotel at Lower Parel.

Thackeray, who was going to travel to Delhi last week, did not do so but sent his two close aides Harshal Deshpande and Manoj Hate to do the job.

The list of people invited so far includes former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Jawdekar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Menaka Gandhi.

Both were unable to meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

When asked whether he would invite Modi for the wedding, Thackeray in his press meet last year said: “Does Modi believe in the institution of marriage?”

Thackeray who was once a strong supporter of Modi is now his bitter critic and advocates a stance of a ‘Modi-mukt Bharat’.

Thackeray’s son Amit is getting married to Mitali Borude, the daughter of a well-known physician, Dr Sanjay Borude. It is slated to be a simple wedding. Mitali is a fashion designer by profession and has her own label.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 07:24 IST