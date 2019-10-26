e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

PMC Bank depositors protest outside chief minister’s home, detained

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Nearly a dozen depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank were detained by the police on Friday after they marched in protest towards chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis’s residence.

The depositors, mostly women, had planned to meet the CM to remind him of his promise of solving the bank’s crisis after the Assembly election. However, before they reached the bungalow, the police allegedly forced the protestors into a police van. Depositors shouted slogans against the Reserve Bank of India, which imposed restrictions on the bank’s functioning in Septmber, and the government.

“The CM has forgotten his promise and made our Diwali a Black Diwali,” said Jitsu Seth, a 40-year-old depositor who was detained on Friday. “We had gone to meet the CM, but were stopped by the police 200 meters away from Varsha [the CM’s residence]. We were peacefully protesting on the street, but the police detained us and took us to the Azad Maidan police station and released us only after an hour,” said Seth, a Vasai resident.

Zonal deputy commissioner of police Rajiv Jain did not respond when contacted.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST

top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News