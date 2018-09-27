PNB fraud: Mehul Choksi gets time till October 30 to reply to ED’s plea

After diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi got time till October 30 to respond to Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking to declare the two Fugitive Economic Offenders.

Under the new law Fugitive Economic Offender Ordinance, once the person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the ED can seek confiscation of assets attached as properties obtained through ‘proceeds of crime’.

The special court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had summoned Choksi to appear before the court in six weeks, while hearing ED’s plea. The six-week period ended on Wednesday.

While Choksi is still out of the country, his lawyers Sanjay Abod and Rahul Agrawal told the court on Wednesday that the agency had not supplied documents and records, basis of which the ED is seeking to declare him fugitive and the list of properties it needs to confiscate.

On the court’s direction, the agency provided all documents to Choksi’s lawyers, after which the court directed them to file a reply by October 30.

Meanwhile, the court also issued notices to all parties which could have interest in the properties attached. Choksi is under probe in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case. According to the charge sheet filed by ED, Choksi is accused to have laundered ₹6,097.63 crore

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 00:25 IST